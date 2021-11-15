GCW star Matt Cardona took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of him thanking WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for teaching him the art of cutting a promo.

Cardona thanked his former boss while addressing fans at the GCW Evil Deeds pay-per-view event this past Friday. The former WWE Superstar shared a video of the promo with the following caption:

Thanks VKM for teaching me how to cut a great promo in promo class! You’re welcome @gamechangerwrestling for having me on your roster! I’m the new TOTAL PACKAGE!

Cardona lost to Alex Shelley at the event held in Detroit, MI.

Last week, Cardona appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily and addressed the possibility of returning to WWE at some point in the future.

“If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have been able to create my podcast and have the time of my life right now,” Cardona said. “I’m not saying, ‘never say never,’ but I have no intentions of going back anytime in the near future.

“If they want to bring me to WrestleMania in Dallas to induct me into the Hall Of Fame, I am 100% down,” Cardona claimed. “I mean, that’s the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I became the Intercontinental Champion. If they want to induct me into the Hall Of Fame for that, since we’re in Dallas again, I would go. But as for returning, not yet.”

You can see Cardona’s Instagram post below.