Matt Cardona recently spoke Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During their conversation Cardona discussed if he’s talked with WWE or AEW since his final appearances for both.

“I text with Tony Khan, I had a text conversation with him a couple of months ago. But it was nothing like, ‘oh, come to AEW,’ it was nothing like that, which is very nice about the work I’ve been doing. I’ve not been talking to WWE,” Cardana stated. “Listen, I love WWE. I love my time there, I am forever grateful for my time. The only thing I ever wanted to do was be a WWE Superstar. If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have been able to create my podcast and have the time of my life right now. I’m not saying, ‘never say never,’ but I have no intentions of going back anytime in the near future.

“If they want to bring me to WrestleMania in Dallas to induct me into the Hall Of Fame, I am 100% down,” Cardona claimed. “I mean, that’s the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I became the Intercontinental Champion. If they want to induct me into the Hall Of Fame for that, since we’re in Dallas again, I would go. But as for returning, not yet.”

Recently, another batch of wrestlers was released from WWE, while ROH announced a hiatus. Being let go from a job is something Matt Cardona is familiar with, and he provided some advice for those in that situation.

“I put out a tweet like this yesterday or today. Something like, if you work hard and hustle, you’ll do just fine for yourself, but if you don’t, you’re not. It’s that f*cking simple,” Cardona said. “You need to work, and when you succeed, work even harder. That’s just the truth, right? You have to create your own opportunities and my hashtag, #AlwayzReady, it sells a lot of t-shirts it’s my entrance music but it’s seriously the way I live my life. Because you have to be always ready. Because if you get a lot of opportunities, great, but if you don’t, s--t. You better be ready when you get that one opportunity, right? Because you can’t complain on the internet all day long, but when you get your shot and you fail, that’s on you, so you’ve got to be always ready.”

When it comes to his own release, Cardona has certainly thrived since being away from WWE. However, he doesn’t look back and wish his departure from WWE had happened sooner.

“Everything happens how it happens. I don’t like to live life looking backward, I don’t live in regret, it happens how it happens,” he said.”You know, 2011 was a hell of a year for me, but 2021 was a better year. There was a lot of peaks and valleys, highs and lows in-between. But that’s what’s made me the man that I am, the performer that I am, so I wouldn’t change any of it for a second.”

You can follow Matt on Twitter @TheMattCardona.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. Daily, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions.

Powered by RedCircle