At GCW Fight Club, Matt Cardona regained his Internet Championship by defeating Effy. Cardona received help from his fiancé, ROH and Impact star Chelsea Green.

Effy appeared to have the match won using Cardona’s finisher, Radio Silence, on him. However, Green, who was wearing a jacket and a motorcycle helmet dragged the referee outside. Effy was hit with two low blows and a second-rope Radio Silence to win the match and the Internet Championship.

Had Cardona lost, his GCW career would have ended. Effy has previously won the Internet Championship at GCW Get Lost Alot in quick fashion. Cardona had wanted a rematch for the GCW World Championship, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale told Cardona he had to put his Internet Championship on the line. Effy came in and won the belt off him prompting tonight’s match at Fight Club.

Cardona’s GCW career remains intact as it is likely that an intergender tag match between Cardona and Green against Effy and Allie Katch will happen in the future.

You can check out live ongoing coverage of Fight Club by clicking here. Green is also competing at Impact Knockouts Knockdown. Live coverage for that can be found by clicking here. You can check out highlights from Cardona and Effy’s match below: