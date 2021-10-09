Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s special live coverage of Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown, which airs at 8 pm EST on Impact Plus and Impact’s YouTube membership page! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Before tonight’s competition begins, the entire roster is standing in and out of the ring, honoring Daffney with a 10 bell salute. A “Thank you, Daffney” chant echoes right after.

#KnockoutsKnockdown is dedicated to all the women and men who have given their passion and dedication to professional wrestling who are no longer with us today. #ThankYouDaffney pic.twitter.com/SXTlWBm4j1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021

After they conclude this special tribute to Daffney, Mickie James and Veda Scott welcome fans to Knockouts Knockdown. They will be tonight’s commentators, while Melissa Santos returns as the main ring announcer.

We kick things off with the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament. The winner of this overall tournament will receive a future title shot for the Knockouts Championship. We hear from Lady Frost and Rachael Ellering ahead of their opening contest.

Opening-Round: Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

The fans rally together with a “Knockouts Wrestling.” Neither woman has locked up yet before this chant rings out. Then, they lock up. Rachael Ellering sets Lady Frost in the corner. Ellering cleanly breaks it up. Both women exchange a fist bump. Ellering is back in charge again with another lock-up followed by a shoulder tackle. Ellering hooks Frost’s leg. Frost climbs out at two. Both women crash into each other in the center of the ring. Ellering, again, looks for a cover. Frost pops out at two.

Frost rolls through with a perfect wheelbarrow. Ellering flies out of the ring. She returns with a nice uppercut for two. Ellering connects three thunderous chops. Frost counters the fourth one with a flurry of offense. She looks for an arm drag, but Ellering is quicker and reverses it for another near-fall. Frost cartwheels out of the way and hits a low dropkick. Cover. Ellering kicks out. Frost is on a roll with two spears in the corner, followed by a handstand double knee maneuver! Cover. Ellering jumps out. Frost hits a standing moonsault for another near-fall. Ellering misses a pump kick but reverts with a well-planned lariat!

Ellering was an eyelash away from winning this whole thing after a spinning leg drop, but Frost freed herself out of the pin coverage at 2.9. Ellering eats a back kick. She sets herself up for a stack-up. Frost kicks out, then gets planted with a spinebuster. Another cover. Frost refuses to take the loss! Frost is expressing issues with her back. The referee asks for both of them to create some space. Seconds later, Frost flies off the top and almost had this thing in the bag. Ellering stops Frost from another top rope maneuver by hoisting her in the electric chair position. Frost gets slammed into the turnbuckles. Ellering seals this whole thing with a Boss Woman Slam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Rachael Ellering

– Rachael Ellering will advance to the semifinals later tonight! Up next, we hear from Chelsea Green and Renee Michelle. They’re on deck!

Opening-Round: Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle

Both women tie up. Both women are holding on strong like two stubborn bulls. Once they hit the mat, they separate. They reset with fans divided in the audience on who they want. Green outsmarts Renee Michelle with a facebuster onto the canvas. Green continues full control with a side headlock takeover. Michelle reverses and falls back in line with another side headlock. Michelle pushes Green up towards the ropes. Green rocks her with a shoulder tackle.

Michelle throws Green’s arm first into the ring post. This is the same arm where Green’s wrist injury is. Michelle with a lateral press. Green kicks out. Michelle continues working on Green’s injured wrist. Michelle heads for another pin cover. Green fights out. Michelle tries to pull Green’s arm out of socket with a codebreaker of sorts. Michelle drives herself into Green with a low dropkick. Green stacks Michelle for a two. Green goes for two more pin attempts before changing the pace with a jumping enziguri. Cover. Michelle kicks out.

Green eats a massive spinning roundhouse kick. Michelle lands a cover. Green manages to grab the rope in time. Green fires back with a headbutt. She finishes this thing off with her Unprettier for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green

– Chelsea Green joins Rachael Ellering in the semis. Next, Mercedes Martinez and Brandi Lauren will battle it out for their spot.

Opening-Round: Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez tries to end this thing early when she floors Brandi Lauren with a kick. Cover. Brandi kicks out. Martinez throws Brandi to the other side of the ring. Bradi sits up and flashes an eerie smile. She corners Martinez with a foot chokehold. Martinez escapes to the apron and slams another kick in Brandi’s direction. Martinez solidifies this thing with The O.G. Drop for the win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

– Mercedes Martinez will now face Rachael Ellering in the semifinals. Now, we conclude the last opening-round match with Jamie Senegal makes her first Impact appearance against Tasha Steelz!

Final Opening Round Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal