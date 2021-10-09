Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of GCW Fight Club, beginning at 8 pm ET from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show will be streaming live on FITE TV. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Brayden Lee vs. Dante Leon vs. ASF

* Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver

* Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack

* Shane Mercer vs. Yoya

* Internet Title vs. GCW Career: Effy (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* AKIRA, Alex Colon & G-Raver vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

* Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie vs. Joey Janela & Marko Stunt

* GCW World Title Deathmatch: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage

* WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will make a special appearance