As previously reported, ROH announced that they are going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022. Contracts for talent that are expiring at the end of the year will not be renewed, while wrestlers whose deals go beyond January 1st will remain under contract for a period of time, rumored to be March 2021 and / or April 2021.

Many ROH personalities commented on today’s news, you can view their tweets below:

There will be a silver lining in all of this. I’ll let you know when I find it. Till then, back to work. For bookings, shows, seminars, etc. email: [email protected] — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) October 27, 2021

Hard to put my thoughts into words … I don't know what my future holds in 2022 but I am supremely grateful to @ringofhonor for giving me an unbelievable opportunity. https://t.co/aJGKl5IYKq — Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) October 27, 2021

Now taking bookings 📚 pic.twitter.com/sJJSw3aqCT — Quinn McKay (@QuinnMcKay) October 27, 2021

I have a lot to be thankful for.

Because of ROH, I got to live my dream, travelling the states working with some of the best Its just the start for me and my custom entrances are back Taking indy bookings worldwide

(US dates after march)

Tag a promotion [email protected] — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 27, 2021

I hope that with the news today promotions give more chances to people like@QuinnMcKay @MileHighMagnum @ClassicEMartin @The_KenDixon @Cupofjoekeys Good people and great talents. — Brody King (@Brodyxking) October 27, 2021

I heard “no” for 15 years. @ringofhonor was the first big company to look at me and believe I’m good enough. No buts, no caveats. Just that I was wanted on the team. I’m forever grateful no matter where the future takes me. — Brian Milonas (@brianmilonas) October 27, 2021

only the beginning… this "just a gimmick" isnt finished…🍻🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/DH6dRtJWNF — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) October 27, 2021

Hey everyone! For those asking about me personally, I l appreciate it! My family and I will be absolutely, 100% OK. There's just a few more question marks than there were before right now. I'm going to be radio silent for a bit. Love you all. ❤ — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) October 27, 2021

Sometimes life is hard. But you gotta keep on persevering. Sometimes one door has to close before another one can open. — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) October 27, 2021

The Final Battle pay-per-view in December will be the company’s final show until they return in April 2022 for the Supercard of Honor event.