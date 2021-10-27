As previously reported, ROH announced that they are going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022. Contracts for talent that are expiring at the end of the year will not be renewed, while wrestlers whose deals go beyond January 1st will remain under contract for a period of time, rumored to be March 2021 and / or April 2021.

Many ROH personalities commented on today’s news, you can view their tweets below:

The Final Battle pay-per-view in December will be the company’s final show until they return in April 2022 for the Supercard of Honor event.