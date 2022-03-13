Saturday night was Warrior Wrestling 20 at McGowan Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana. Killer Kross was at the event and defeated former Impact star Jake Something.

Several AEW stars such as Lance Archer, Brian Pillman Jr, Top Flight, and Thunder Rosa were at the Warrior Wrestling event. Former WWE star Ember Moon (Athena) was also at Saturday’s event.

Below are the results, courtesy of 411Mania: 

* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Silas Young

* Jake Crist defeated Storm Grayson

* Sam Adonis (c) defeated Psycho Clown (Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title Match)

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated KC Navarro

* Killer Kross defeated Jake Something

* Thunder Rosa (c) defeated Skye Blue and Athena (Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title Match)

*  Lance Archer defeated Mike Bennett

* Lil’ Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and Dante Leon & Arez

 

