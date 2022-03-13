Saturday night was Warrior Wrestling 20 at McGowan Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana. Killer Kross was at the event and defeated former Impact star Jake Something.

Several AEW stars such as Lance Archer, Brian Pillman Jr, Top Flight, and Thunder Rosa were at the Warrior Wrestling event. Former WWE star Ember Moon (Athena) was also at Saturday’s event.

Below are the results, courtesy of 411Mania:

* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Silas Young

* Jake Crist defeated Storm Grayson

* Sam Adonis (c) defeated Psycho Clown (Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title Match)

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated KC Navarro

* Killer Kross defeated Jake Something

* Thunder Rosa (c) defeated Skye Blue and Athena (Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title Match)

* Lance Archer defeated Mike Bennett

* Lil’ Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and Dante Leon & Arez

A huge thanks 🙏🏼🙏🏼 to @RealMikeBennett for answering the call at the last minute to help us make up for these frustrating weather-related cancellations. He’s having fun with our #WarriorWrestling fans in Indianapolis tonight! …right up until @LanceHoyt arrived. 😬 pic.twitter.com/jbZFTmnWEF — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 13, 2022

The champion @thunderrosa22 returns to the match, but is STUNNED by @AthenaPalmer_FG who is determined to take this title home in her second chance at the gold! #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/51zFfK7Nmt — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 13, 2022

Skye Blue sends @AthenaPalmer_FG flying in this triple threat title match! Can @Skyebyee capture the #WarriorWrestling Women’s Title? pic.twitter.com/A4ojj9lXPa — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 13, 2022

“Home Sweet Home” means only one thing—Brian Pillman Jr. @FlyinBrianJr is back and he is ON HIS WAY to the ring to battle wrestling’s #LastRealMan @lastrealmanROH! WARRIOR WRESTLING XX is live now! #WarriorWrestling Order now on @FiteTV! https://t.co/qYcsRwuNNf pic.twitter.com/XMLPhchyfu — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]