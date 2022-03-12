The current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and former WWE NXT Champion Ember Moon (now using her original ring name, Athena) had a heated exchange on Twitter, teasing a possible match.

As seen below, Cargill tweeted out the video package from Dynamite that asked for someone to step up to her open challenge. After defeating Tay Conti at Revolution last weekend, Cargill says she is ready for real competition so she can give them her “kiss of death”.

Athena then responded to the tweet with a, “Hmmmm [thinking face emojis]…”

“Hmmmm? What? Say how you feel if you feel it. I don’t play games. Open up,” Jade replied.

“Sure, Jade Cargill. I’ll give in to your request and ill say loud enough for the people in the back…even though I’m pretty sure I know the answer. GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE! Talk to ya boy and make it happen… I’ll be waiting.”

Jade Cargill would then throw some major shade at Athena, referencing her WWE release that occurred late last year. “You’re welcomed kid. I’m a needle mover. I’ll help you out. Clearly you need it. Looking kind of dry out there without TV.”

Athena made her return to in-ring competition at Warrior Wrestling 19 on February 19, 2022. That night marked her first match since October 2021, where she succumbed to defeat at the hands of Mandy Rose on WWE NXT.

