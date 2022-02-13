As seen in the videos and images below, former WWE star Ember Moon, now returning to the ring name of Athena, made her return to competition at last night’s Warrior Wrestling 19.

In an interview backstage right before she appeared in front of the crowd, Ember said that her opponent, AEW’s Thunder Rosa may underestimate her. Tonight, she shows Rosa and all the non-believers that she can hang.

Thunder Rosa, the current Warrior Wrestling women’s champion, wrestled Ember Moon to a 30-minute draw. Both women thanked the crowd after the match, and Rosa said it was honor to wrestle Ember. Ember Moon took the time to thank the fans for making her find her love for pro wrestling again. It was also hinted that the two would have a rematch somewhere down the line.

This was Athena’s (aka Ember Moon) first match since October 2021 where she succumbed to defeat at the hands of Mandy Rose. She was released by WWE in November 2021, alongside other budget cuts.

