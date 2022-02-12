During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, former WWE Superstar Ember Moon answered several questions. The former NXT Women’s Champion was released by the company on November 4, alongside other budget cuts. Moon has revealed which members of the roster she is still in contact with.

“We {herself and Shotzi} still talk every, like, I try to check on her as much as I can. She is like my sister, yo. Yeah, I talk to Lexi, Bliss. Alexa Bliss. She’s my other bestie,” Ember Moon revealed. “I still talk to Naomi quite a bit as well. We talk about dying hair quite a bit. It would be a conversation, you wouldn’t understand half of what we were talking about, about halfway through. But we always seem to message each other when one of us is dying hair or doing hair. I’m like, ‘hey girl, was thinking about you’. She’s like, ‘how’d you know?” And she’d like, take a picture and be like, ‘I’m doing my hair today.’

“Yeah, I mean, to be honest, I try to keep up with everyone because they all made an impact on my life and I honestly wouldn’t be the same person I am today without a lot of those women and men backstage. You know, I still talk to Xavier from time to time. He’ll check in on me, same thing.”

Ember Moon also spoke about which wrestling match she would tell brand new fans to watch in order to enjoy the product. However, for her, it is actually bad wrestling that she takes some enjoyment out of.

“Not the one they should probably see. So here’s the thing, I find enjoyment out of like, bad wrestling,” she admitted. “Because I’ve been there. I’ve been there and I feel like if you show someone wrestling, it either has to be a super crazy, hardcore match or Ricochet versus Ospreay or something, like, that’s so crazy that they get sucked in that they stick around to see more.

“Right? Like, I don’t know, I would probably start with Ricochet versus Ospreay, then I would go to some backyard wrestling, you know, just to show them all avenues of what was going on. I have, I use to watch all time and then I met Freight Train and he was the nicest person in the world and I was like, ‘I don’t think I can watch Five Dollar Wrestling anymore because he’s just so sweet.'”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Highspots Superstore with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

