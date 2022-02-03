Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon will be using “Athena” as her ring name on the indies.

Athena’s first post-WWE match has been announced for the Warrior Wrestling 19 event on Saturday, February 12 at Cicero Stadium near Chicago. She will challenge Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, with the title on the line.

As seen below, Warrior Wrestling released video of Athena answering Rosa’s open challenge.

The former NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion tweeted about the match and said she’s back to take titles.

“Feb 12 @WarriorWrstlng @thunderrosa22 vs Athena! We back baybeee and we are gonna take titles! #AmericanJoshi #HussyBuster #FallenGoddess,” she wrote.

Athena also revealed that she will be using Plush’s “Athena” single as her theme song on the indies. You can hear that song in the tweet below.

WWE released Athena on November 4 along with other budget cuts. She just became a free agent on Wednesday as her 90-day non-compete clause expired. Athena has not wrestled since losing to current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the October 5 edition of NXT.

Stay tuned for more.

A massive thank you to @PLUSHROCKS for letting me use their single "Athena" as my theme. Go check them out and get your copy today!https://t.co/I6nH5pp3qw — Lost in the flames (@AthenaPalmer_FG) February 3, 2022

