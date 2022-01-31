WWE Superstar Naomi has taken to social media to share images of The Funkadactyls reuniting this weekend. Cameron was a surprise entrant into the women’s Royal Rumble this year, appearing in the number 13 slot during the match. Cameron was able to last 51 seconds before being eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Naomi commented on reuniting with her former partner on Instagram, stating:

“And we still got each other’s back. #funkadactyls 4 life @arianeandrew”

Cameron’s elimination was done to continue the rivalry between the WWE authority figure and Naomi. Deville only entered the match once the Funkadactyl member was in, as she eliminated her to anger Naomi. Deville would then be sent over the top rope herself when Naomi hit the ring, as she got revenge on Cameron’s behalf.

Back in September, Cameron spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where she touched on a possible WWE return. At the time, Cameron admitted to reaching out to Vince McMahon himself about the possibility of a comeback.

“I am very torn if I want to say this, but I actually reached out recently and was like, ‘I would love to come back,’ and, will I be back? That’s to be determined, but I actually reached out to Vince [McMahon] himself and was like, you know what, I’m going to go to the person who’s at the top,” Andrew revealed. “I miss being in that world of wrestling, I saw Naomi three months ago, and I was like, you know what, if I have nothing, if I never got the championship, I feel like having the tag team titles would be awesome.

“I feel like I would feel fulfilled, I feel like I would get that feeling of feeling accomplished. Because The Funkadactyls were awesome, but I still feel there’s this void that I’m missing. And I feel like if I was able to go back and, not only that, we’d be making history. We would be the first black women ever — I hate to throw that term around when it comes to race. But we’d be the first black women ever to have the belts.”

