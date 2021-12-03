As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Ricochet spoke about the move he’s made from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown during the latest WWE Draft. The former United States Champion named a few people he’s looking forward to facing on the Blue Brand, including Shinsuke Nakamura.

“I’ve been on RAW since I started here so I think I’ve had a couple of appearances on SmackDown here and there,” Ricochet said. “My home has been RAW for the past couple of years so now I think the move to SmackDown is a fresh start, a new roster of people I haven’t really got to interact with. There are a couple of guys over here, other than Drew, that I would like to smack in the face. There’s a couple of guys that I would like to give a Recoil to, Shinsuke Nakamura being one of them.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a singles match. We were supposed to wrestle one time in England but I think I had to go to Japan for a tour so I wasn’t able to do that. He’s one guy I’m hoping to get in the ring with. I know me and Cesaro have had a lot of singles but we could do damage in the tag world too. That’s something that he and I, there’s so much special stuff we can do together. I think it’s a fresh start for Ricochet, a new landscape and we’re about to have some fun for sure.”

The 33-year-old spoke about some of the people who he learned from most during his time on the Red Brand. Ricochet also stated that one of the wrestlers, in particular, has now entertained the G.O.A.T conversation.

“I talk to Randy all the time,” Ricochet said. “That dude is the coolest dude, he’s one of the guys that has helped me out so much since being here on the main roster and WWE in general. Him, Edge, a couple of the guys have really done everything they can do to help me out as much as possible. AJ Styles. Randy specifically has been someone who’s just cool. He’s literally one of the coolest dudes out there.

“If you have anything, he’s always a phone call or text away, or if you’re there in person, he’ll be happy to talk to you. He really helped me out when I had questions or I was confused, he really has helped me out. He’s low-key the [greatest of all time], he’s in the argument for the GOAT.”

During his time on Monday Nights, Ricochet was a clear-cut baby face and we’ve never seen the high-flyer turn heel at any time he’s been with the company. Ricochet also spoke about the potential of a heel turn now that he’s made this transition to SmackDown.

