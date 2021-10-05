WWE now has several free agents coming out of the 2021 WWE Draft.

As we’ve noted, WWE previously announced that half of the roster would be drafted during last Friday’s SmackDown, and the other half during this week’s RAW. There were also picks announced on Talking Smack and RAW Talk. It was announced that any Superstars who were not drafted on Friday or Monday would automatically become free agents, able to sign with any brand of their choosing.

Based on only the WWE website rosters, below are the updated lists of RAW and SmackDown rosters, and free agents, coming out of the 2021 WWE Draft. The list of free agents is based off Superstars who were not drafted on Friday or Monday, and excluding a few names like Maryse and Paige for obvious reasons.

There’s still no word on how WWE plans to swap the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more.

FREE AGENTS:

* Asuka

* Bayley

* Brock Lesnar

* Elias

* Eva Marie

* Gran Metalik

* John Cena

* Lacey Evans

* Lince Dorado

* Shane McMahon

* Slapjack (Shane Thorne)

* Titus O’Neil

* The Undertaker

RAW:

* AJ Styles

* Akira Tozawa

* Alexa Bliss

* Angelo Dawkins

* Apollo Crews

* Austin Theory

* Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women’s Champion)

* Bianca Belair

* Big E (WWE Champion)

* Bobby Lashley

* Carmella

* Cedric Alexander

* Chad Gable

* Commander Azeez

* Damian Priest (WWE United States Champion)

* Dana Brooke

* Dolph Ziggler

* Dominik Mysterio

* Doudrop

* Drake Maverick

* Edge

* Finn Balor

* Gable Steveson

* Jaxson Ryker

* John Morrison

* Karrion Kross

* Keith “Bearcat” Lee

* Kevin Owens

* Liv Morgan

* Mia Yim

* Montez Ford

* MVP

* Nia Jax

* Nikki A.S.H. (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

* Omos

* Otis

* R-Truth

* Randy Orton (RAW Tag Team Champion)

* Reggie (WWE 24/7 Champion)

* Rey Mysterio

* Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

* Riddle (RAW Tag Team Champion)

* Robert Roode

* Seth Rollins

* Shelton Benjamin

* T-BAR

* Tamina Snuka

* Tegan Nox

* The Miz

* Veer

* Zelina Vega

SMACKDOWN:

* AJ “Top Dolla” Francis

* Aliyah

* Angel Garza

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* Cesaro

* Charlotte Flair (RAW Women’s Champion)

* Drew Gulak

* Drew McIntyre

* Erik

* Happy Baron Corbin

* Humberto Carrillo

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (WWE NXT North American Champion)

* Ivar

* Jeff Hardy

* Jey Uso (SmackDown Tag Team Champion)

* Jimmy Uso (SmackDown Tag Team Champion)

* Jinder Mahal

* King Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Intercontinental Champion)

* Kofi Kingston

* MACE

* Madcap Moss

* Mansoor

* Mustafa Ali

* Naomi

* Natalya

* Rick Boogs

* Ricochet

* Ridge Holland

* Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion)

* Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks

* Shanky

* Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus

* Shotzi Blackheart

* Toni Storm

* Xavier Woods

* Xia Li

