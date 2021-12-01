Throughout his run with the company in NXT and on the main roster, Ricochet has yet to become a heel. During the latest episode of the Out of Character with Ryan Satin Podcast, Ricochet joined the show to talk about whether or not he’s ready to turn heel.

“The thing about Ricochet is one of the key things that drives him is the WWE universe, especially at the moment,” Ricochet said. “Especially with guys like Sheamus out there, Ricochet wants to show I don’t care how big or bad you are, it doesn’t matter. Just like Drew [McIntyre], I’m going to come out there, I’m going to look you in your face, and I’ll smack you in the mouth, I don’t care. I think at this moment, especially because you’ve got so many guys out there, Roman [Reigns], Sheamus, you’ve got all these guys out there who are heels. I want to shut all of them up, all those guys out there talking all this talk, I want to shut them up. That’s my move right now.”

As a guest on Talking Smack, Ricochet talked about his move to Friday Night SmackDown and named the people he’d like to face on the blue brand. The WWE Superstar also revealed on his social media that he’s currently in a relationship with NXT backstage interviewer Samantha Irvin. With not many heels on Friday nights, the former US Champion spoke about his time as a heel with PWG.

“Definitely, I’ve got to have some people put some respect on Ricochet’s name for real,” Ricochet said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and being in PWG, being the bad guy was my bread and butter. That’s where I got my popularity and if I need to be the bad guy, people know I can be the bad guy. Right now, I don’t think I need to be. Right now, I think I can still go out there and tell somebody to shut up, smack them in the face, and still have the Universe behind me. Stone Cold Steve Austin did it for years. If I need to be the bad guy, we all know I can be the bad guy for sure.”

The former RAW Superstar compared his WWE persona to a few comic book characters. Ricochet mentioned how he can still talk trash and do heelish things while still being a babyface.

“I feel like Ricochet is kind of like a Peter Parker, a Deadpool,” Ricochet said. “He knows that he’s going to get beat up a lot, he’s going to take a licking. Especially going out there against guys like Bobby, Drew, Sheamus, all these guys that were obviously bigger. I’m still going to be talking trash the whole time because I know I got what it takes to beat you and I’m going to try to throw you off and do anything I can do.”

