Newcomer to WWE SmackDown, Ricochet, made quite the impression last night when he accepted Drew McIntyre’s open challenge match. Despite coming out of the contest unsuccessful, the “One and Only” Superstar looks forward to what lies ahead at his new home on the blue brand.

“The message that I sent tonight, I told Drew the same thing. He keeps going out there with these open challenges. One day, someone’s going to go out there and smack him right in his mouth. And I guess that’s the same thing that I would say to everybody else is just get ready for that,” Ricochet stated in his interview on today’s Talking Smack.

“The goal going forward is just to continue to prove to everybody that I am one of the most entertaining sports entertainers that this company or this business has. And that’s the goal going forward, is to continue going out there every single week [and] being one of the most talked-about sports entertainers this company has.”

Backstage correspondent Kayla Braxton mentioned how Mustafa Ali seemed to worm his way in last night, talking about a hopeful pairing between him and Ricochet after a stellar back-and-forth sequence earlier this year on WWE Main Event. Ricochet clearly stated he has no interest in siding with Ali.

“I’ve known him for a long time, forever it feels like. He knows that I know exactly what he’s doing. He’s trying to reel me into one of his plots or schemes. I just cut it off at the start before he has any other beliefs in his head,” Ricochet noted on a potential partnership with Ali.

Turning his attention toward the future, Ricochet stated he’s extremely excited to square off with some new opponents and some of the blue brands’ biggest names.

“Everybody knows I’ve been on Raw since 2019. Now being part of SmackDown, there are a lot of guys I haven’t had the chance to get in therewith. We’ve got Shinsuke [Nakamura], Sami Zayn, and Hit Row over here that I haven’t had the chance to tussle with. So, that’s exciting,” Ricochet concluded.

You can check out Ricochet’s full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.