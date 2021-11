Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns after having last week off

* Can The Bloodline maintain control of the blue brand as the new era continues?

* Naomi gets another shot at Shayna Baszler