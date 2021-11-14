Ricochet revealed on social media that he and WWE NXT backstage interviewer Samantha Irvin.

“I love you,” Irvin wrote to him in the comments.

Irvin also posted a photo of the two taking a selfie in an elevator. She was signed by WWE back in April of this year as the WWE 205 Live ring announcer.

Also known as Samantha Johnson, she was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, and has appeared on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice.

Earlier this month, Ricochet spoke about who he’d like to face now that he’s on SmackDown.