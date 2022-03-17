EC3, Adam Scherr and Killer Kross have announced the line-up for their inaugural Control Your Narrative TV taping.

CYN’s “Awakening: Dallas” event is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 from Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. This will be their first TV taping, but is being billed as their first “televised special.” As noted at this link, CYN recently announced a TV deal with the Pro Wrestling TV platform that is set to launch in April.

You can click here and here for our previous updates on CYN’s expansion. It was recently stated that full details on their future plans will be announced at the Dallas show.

The Dallas CYN event will also feature the in-ring debut of Kross. The following line-up has been announced:

* EC3 and “The Titan” Adam Scherr vs. Erick Redbeard and Damo (fka Killian Dain)

* Austin Aries vs. Westin Blake (fka Wesley Blake)

* Flip Gordon vs. “Dirty” Dango (fka Fandango)

* Killer Kross vs. Vincent w/ Bill Carr and Bateman of The Righteous

* The Project Pit – CYN’s unique take on a 5 vs. 5 Elimination Match

* Appearances by Marina Shafir, a “mystery ‘nostalgic’ name from the past”, other “emerging young talent (Projects)” and more

There are still $25, $30, $50, $100 and $125 tickets available for the CYN “Awakening: Dallas” taping. You can purchase tickets at this link.

CYN held their “Awakening: Orlando” event back on March 5. You can click here for details from that show, including news on an accident that happened with Scherr and a young fan. The Orlando event was headlined by Damo defeating Jamie Stanley, Austin Aries defeating Abraham Khan, and in the main event, EC3 and Scherr defeating The Righteous.

For the CYN Dallas TV taping scheduled for March 31, the following match previews were released:

“The Titan” Adam Scherr and ec3 vs. REDBEARD and Damo.. Can “the essential character” hold true to his vision as it becomes “mainstream?”

Can Damo find what made him one of Europe’s most ferocious competitors? What does “Family Values” mean to Adam Scherr and his brother REDBEARD?

What unresolved issues from the past will come to a head when these Monsters meet each other for the very first time outside “Corporate Wrestling.” Austin Aries vs Westin Blake A former world champion multiple times over, Austin Aries is on a personal quest. Is it for “redemption?” “Forgiveness?” Does Aries want to quiet the doubters or prove something to himself? On this quest lies Westin Blake, one of professional wrestling’s most accomplished in ring competitors. This “Forgotten Son” will only be known as the best, when he’s defeated the best. Flip Gordon vs “Dirty” Dango Flip doesn’t know what year it is or where “everybody” is. But Flip is here at CYN and he is going to give it his best shot! Across the ring is a former ballroom dancer turned degenerate scum bag looking for an easy score. What will happen when Flip aimlessly finds himself in “The Narrative” and Dirty Dango DOES DALLAS. Killer Kross vs Vincent w/ The Righteous Killer meets killers when Killer Kross makes his CYN debut against the father of The Righteous, Vincent? Will this warfare be Physical? Or will it be Psychological? The #ProjectPit⁣

⁣

Opportunity is there for those that knock on The Narratives door and will be found in the very first “Project Pit.” 10 unique individuals will seek self-actualization through combat. Who will take this opportunity and “become who they are supposed to be” in this unique take on a 5 on 5 elimination match?⁣

