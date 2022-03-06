Control Your Narrative held its first event: “CYN The Awakening: Orlando” last night from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. You can see full results for the show below:

* Eli Perez def. AJZ

* August Artois, Kastle & Ryzin def. Jake Logan, Valentino & X

* Kaydin Pierre def. Vinny Pacifico

* Fodder def. Westin Blake

* Big Damo def. Jamie Stanley

* Blake Troop def. Johnny Radke (w/ The Groovy Grizzly)

* Austin Aries def. Abraham Khan

* Adam Scherr & EC3 def. The Righteous (Vincent & William)

In the main event match between teams Adam Scherr/EC3 and The Righteous, an accident occurred when Adam Scherr was tossed over the barricade at one point. Upon tumbling over the railing, Scherr inadvertently kicked a kid in the face.

As you can see in the video below, Scherr was extremely apologetic about the incident and promised the kid some free merchandise when the show concluded.

Adam Scherr is thrown over the barricade and inadvertently kicked a kid standing against the rail in the face. Apologizes to said kiddo #CYN pic.twitter.com/kMY9mQqu6E — NoShow Wrestling Podcast (@NoShowWrestling) March 6, 2022

It was noted in a recent press release that the March 31 live event in Dallas will be the promotion’s first TV taping. The Dallas show is also where Killer Kross will make his CYN debut.

You can see other photos and highlights from the show below:

