The card for ROH Supercard of Honor XV is taking shape after new ROH owner Tony Khan recently announced two matches – Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty, plus AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes with the ROH straps on the line.

FTR vs. The Briscoes was rumored for some time due to social media beef between the two teams. Fightful Select now reports that the match had long been the plan and hope for ROH booker Hunter Johnston (Delirious). Talks for the match reportedly kicked up in January, but there were a lot of ups & downs before the bout was finally confirmed.

We noted before how WarnerMedia officials didn’t want The Briscoes in AEW due to past controversial comments by Jay Briscoe, which he has apologized for. There’s still no word on if that edict has changed, or if will affect The Briscoes’ ROH status. Several indie promoters also wanted to book FTR vs. The Briscoes but they were never given the go-ahead, and at one point it looked like the match wouldn’t happen at all.

However, word now is that when Khan acquired ROH, the match was put back together and set for Supercard of Honor. It was noted that making the match happen was “quite the process” but everyone involved worked hard to make it a reality when it seemed like things would be pretty straightforward initially.

Delirious is still with ROH as of this writing, but word now is that after Supercard of Honor, he will no longer be committed to ROH. It wasn’t clear if that means he’s set to work for AEW or another promotion, but he has been with ROH since 2004, either in the ring or out of the ring, or training up & coming talents.

Regarding the ROH roster, there are numerous former ROH talents who were hopeful that they’d be brought back for the post-hiatus reboot, but many have had no contact with new ROH management. It was noted that some should be operating on the assumption that they will not be used in the new ROH if they don’t currently have a deal, but that could change.

It was noted that many of the wrestlers who hoped to be a part of the post-hiatus ROH were actually planned for Supercard of Honor. Killer Kross and Scarlett were planned for Supercard of Honor at one point, and they had spoken with Delirious about the booking, but when Khan bought the company, they had not heard back. Supercard of Honor would’ve marked the ROH debut for Kross, and it’s still possible that he will be added to the card but nothing is official.

It was also said that fans can expect at least one person on the Supercard of Honor show to emerge as a new signing for AEW/ROH.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the current card:

Winner Take All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

