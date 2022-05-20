Killer Kross has been announced as one of the entrants for MLW Battle Riot IV.

Killer Kross made his Major League Wrestling return on February 26 at SuperFight 2022. His last MLW appearance before SuperFight was in February 2020.

Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Alex Kane, and Calvin Tankman were also announced for MLW Battle Riot.

The Battle Riot match is described as a “mash-up of a Battle Royal, a Royal Rumble, and an Anything Goes Street Fight.” There will be a total of 40 participants. The winner will receive a future shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Past Battle Riot winners include LA Park, Alex Hammerstone, and Tom Lawlor.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place at Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23. Below is the Battle Riot line-up:

* Killer Kross

* Alex Kane

* Marshall Von Erich

* Lince Dorado

* Calvin Tankman

Who will riot in NYC? It’s time to find out which competitors will enter this years Battle Riot with the Battle Riot control center.https://t.co/BTyTHwZppn pic.twitter.com/f6Jvpdd4w5 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 20, 2022

