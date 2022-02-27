We noted last night how there was an MLW Tag Team title change to kick off MLW SuperFight, but what about the rest of the show? Killer Kross made his return to MLW, Rick & Kerry Morton took on Marshall & Ross Von Erich, and Alex Hammerstone defended his MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

You can see the full results for MLW SuperFight in Charlotte, North Carolina below.

* Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway

* EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 (c) (MLW Tag Team Championship match)

* Richard Holliday defeated Matt Cross

* nZo defeated KC Navarro

* Alex Hammerstone (c) defeated Davey Richards (MLW World Championship match)

* Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro w/ Dr. Drax

* Killer Kross defeated Budd Heavy

* Gangrel defeated Gnarls Garvin

* MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed defeated TJP (non-title match)

* Alex Kane (c) defeated ACH & Calvin Tankman in a three-way match (MLW National Openweight Championship match)

* Mads Kruger defeated Jacob Fatu (Stairway to Hell match)

* Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated Ricky & Kerry Morton

MLW’s next set of tapings for Intimidation Games will occur on March 31 in Dallas, Texas. Stay tuned for updates on the card for the event.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]