New MLW Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight during the SuperFight taping.

EJ Nduka (fka WWE’s Ezra Judge) and Calvin Tankman defeated 5105 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) for the MLW Tag Team Champions.

Before losing tonight, Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie had held the MLW tag team titles since defeating Los Parks on November 6, 2021, at War Chamber. 

Tonight’s SuperFight taping is taking place at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC.

Below are a few related MLW SuperFight highlights:

 

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.
counter