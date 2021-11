New tag team champions were crowned tonight at MLW War Chamber.

5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) defeated Los Parks ( LA Park and Hijo de LA Park) in a Philly Street match to become the new MLW Tag Team Champions.

Before losing tonight, Los Parks had held the titles since January 13, 2021, after they defeated Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

MLW War Chamber is at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Below are a few photos from the match courtesy of Ethan Cramer: