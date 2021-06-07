On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with EJ “The Judge” Nduka, formerly known as Erza Judge. Nduka spoke on his WWE release, and Hausman asked why it happened.

“I don’t know,” Nduka admitted. “All I do know is as soon as I got released, I just got an abundance of messages from coaches, athletes, other organizations just saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t know what happened. Things like this happen all the time. Don’t stop. Do not quit. You are built for this. When you say that, we believe it. We know you are built for this. Just keep going, don’t quit’ and so it’s one of those things where nothing in my life was ever given to me.

“When I went to high school, I was cut from my basketball team. I wasn’t even starting on the football team, and I was one of the few people that graduated with a scholarship in basketball and had an opportunity to play football. So I’m used to adversity. I’m used to being told no because I have that spirit of determination in me. I’m a child of two people that came from Nigeria, and they had nothing when they came to this country. So what I was taught, what I saw as a kid was if you want something, you have to work for it, and I just see this as another chapter in the ‘Book of Judge’s’. I don’t know why I was released. Do I want to know why? Of course. I got the generic response, budget cuts. Do I believe that? No, but it is what it is. I’m the type of person that respected everybody, got along with everybody.

“I didn’t have bridges that were burnt or anything like they say. I was told, actually, before I left that I was a catalyst in a locker room. I was a burst of energy. People were saying, ‘Oh, I’ll let him raise my kids.’ Things like that. I’m hearing all this stuff, but then I’m getting released. So it’s just not adding up. It’s one of those things where it’s been longer than a week now, and I’ve been able to process it. And if I just keep wondering and dwelling on why was I released, I’m gonna go crazy because nothing makes sense. So what I need to focus on, what I can focus on is get better and become the star that everybody knows I can be.”

Nduka’s release was reportedly a surprise to many in NXT. Hausman asked Nduka if he plans on continuing his pro wrestling career.

“Oh yeah, you guys are gonna see The Judge real soon,” Nduka expressed. “The Judge ain’t going anywhere. You are finally going to get to see The Judge. No more sitting on the sideline. No more waiting for an opportunity. Opportunity is now here.”

Nduka then revealed whether or not he has been in contact with other wrestling promotions after his release.

“It wasn’t even two hours when I got released,” Nduka revealed. “It went viral, I guess, on Twitter, Instagram and all that, and my DM box is full. People trying to reach out to me asking me what the hell happened? ‘Are you really 6’6”? Are you really 270? Why did they let you go? We don’t understand.’ People started making up stories. ‘It’s because you got into a fight.’ I’m saying no, that didn’t happen. Those are just made up.”

