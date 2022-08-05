Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Smackdown” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with a recap of Summerslam last Saturday. We head to the parking lot where the Usos and Roman Reigns exit a car and head into the arena. Pat McAfee calls for a replay of his win over Happy Corbin and the low blow he delivered to him during The Biggest Party of the Summer and the end of the match. We then head backstage to Ricochet and other “SmackDown” talent laughing at Corbin over his loss while he’s visibly pouting. Ricochet is especially entertained and Corbin gets upset at him. Ricochet challenges him to a match to kick off the show and he accepts.

Ricochet comes to the ring, followed by Corbin.

Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

The bell rings and the two lock up. Corbin sends Ricochet into the corner, but Ricochet fires back with an insiguri. He throws Corbin out of the ring and flies over the top rope to take him down. Corbin gets back in the ring and delivers a clothesline to Ricochet. Corbin delivers several punches to Ricochet’s midsection. The two men exchange right hands before Corbin whips him into the corner. He beats them down some more before Ricochet comes back with a stomp to his back. The two men spill to the outside before Corbin manages to send Ricochet into the ring post.

Back from the break, Corbin has the upper hand and has Ricochet in a chin lock. Corbin hits a massive back body drop on him, then goes for a pin but Ricochet kicks out. The crowd chants ‘you suck’ at Corbin as Ricochet hits Corbin with a knee. He sends Corbin into the corner, then delivers a flying clothesline followed by a standing shooting star press. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Ricochet goes flying off the ropes, but Corbin catches him and delivers a neck breaker. He goes for a pin, but Ricochet kicks out. Corbin gets Ricochet up for a chokeslam, but Ricochet counters into a hurricanrana. Corbin hits a Deep Six on Ricochet, then goes for a pin but Ricochet kicks out. The two men climb to the top rope and teeter before Corbin choke slams Ricochet off the top and stares down McAfee. Ricochet pulls him down onto the rope and takes advantage. He climbs to the top and hits a shooting star press for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, McAfee tosses a football to Ricochet and he throws it back. McAfee autographs the ball and punts it into the audience.

Backstage, Sami Zayn stands outside Roman Reigns’ dressing room and knocks on the door as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Zayn is still outside Reigns’ dressing room. The Usos answer the door and Zayn asks how Heyman is. Jimmy says he’s at home and Zayn says he wanted to congratulate Reigns. Jey says it isn’t a good time and Jey says he’ll text him later to come back.

We head to a video of the Summerslam match between Morgan and Rousey, and the controversial ending to it. We head back to ringside where Shinsuke Nakamura heads to the ring.

Back from the break, we get the Classic “SmackDown” Moment of the week. Tonight’s is from April 27, 2000 where Austin destroyed the DX Express Bus. We head back to ringside where Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther come to the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser – if Nakamura wins, he gets a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

The bell rings and the two lock up. Kaiser hits Nakamura with a couple elbows to the back of his neck, followed by some kicks to the midsection in the corner. Gunther barks orders from the outside as Nakamura begins to come back with an elbow to Kaiser’s thigh. Nakamura hits Kaiser with a knee to his midsection, then delivers a double knee to his midsection. Kaiser hits Nakamura with a right hand, then sets him up on the top rope and delivers a knee to knock him down. Nakamura delivers a knee to Kaiser’s back, but Kaiser comes back and sends Nakamura to the mat.

Back from the break, Kaiser has the upper hand, but Nakamura is gaining some momentum. Nakamura drapes Kaiser over the top rope and hits him with a knee, followed by a baseball slide. Kaiser looks for a German suplex, but Nakamura slides out of the ring. Kaiser knocks him from behind before Nakamura drapes him on the apron and hits a running knee. Nakamura looks for the Kinshasa, but Kaiser counters with a European upper cut. He goes for a pin but Kaiser kicks out. Kaiser drops Nakamura to the mat, then looks for a power bomb, but Nakamura counters into an arm bar. Kaiser counters it into a pin before Nakamura kicks out and hits the Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Gunther and Nakamura stare one another down as Nakamura tells Gunther to “come on!”

We then go to a video, recapping the events of the feud between The Viking Raiders and New Day. McKenzie Mitchell stands by with Kofi Kingston and she asks how Xavier Woods is. Kingston says he’s good and he’s in high spirits. He says he’ll be back in no time and he won’t let the Viking Raiders get him down. He says it’s been a while since he’s been on his own, but he will get revenge on the Raiders for what they did to Woods because “New Day rocks!”

Back from the break, Sami Zayn knocks on Roman Reigns’ dressing room again. Jimmy says they were just about to text him and tells Zayn to go to the production truck to make sure everything is perfect on that end.

We head back to the ring, where Kayla Braxton introduces Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan to address Summerslam Controversy

Braxton asks Morgan what’s been going on in her mind since Summerslam and Morgan says she’s been feeling many different emotions. She says she wanted to address the elephant in the room and says the title means everything to her. She says that helped her to take three arm bars, but she thought she tapped after the referee counted to three.

Sonya Deville’s music hits and she comes to the ring. She says that the fans are buying into her innocent act and she shouldn’t be the champion. Deville says that she was happy to see Rousey beat Morgan and she admits it’s a testament to how bad Adam Pearce is at his job. She says she’s going to win the gauntlet match tonight and take the title off her. Aliyah comes to the ring and we get right into the gauntlet match. Morgan sits at commentary desk.

Gauntlet match to determine Liv Morgan’s Clash at the Castle opponent

The bell rings and Aliyah sends Deville to the mat. Deville fires back with an elbow, followed by a running knee. Aliyah rolls up Deville, but Deville kicks out. Deville delivers a spine buster, then locks in a chin lock. Aliyah escapes and delivers a thess press. Aliyah hits a lateral press, then goes for a pin but Deville kicks out. Deville hits the Deville’s Advocate and eliminates Aliyah with a pin.

Raquel Rodriguez is the next participant and she sends Deville into the corner. Deville delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s midsection, followed by a chop block. Rodriguez delivers a side slam to Deville, then sends her into the top turn buckle. Rodriguez hits a big boot, followed by the spinning elbow splash and the Texana Bomb to eliminate Deville.

The next participant comes out as we head to a commercial break and it’s Shotzi! Back from the break, Shotzi hits a Tornado DDT on Rodriguez, then locks in an abdominal stretch. Rodriguez manages to turn the submission around, followed by the Fallaway slam, the spinning back elbow and finally a power bomb to eliminate Shotzi.

Xia Li is the next participant and she hits Raquel with several kicks to sends her to the mat. She hits a drop kick, then starts going after her leg. Li hits a knee to Rodriguez’s midsection, then goes for a pin but Rodrigues kicks out. Li locks in a single leg half crab, but Li releases it to batter her knee. Rodrigues hits several chops to Rodriguez, but Rodriguez no sells it and hits the Fallaway Slam. Rodriguez hits the spinning back elbow splash, followed by the Texana Bomb to eliminate Li.

Natalya is next in the ring and she goes straight to work beating her down. Natalya attacks Rodriguez’s knee and slams it into the mat. She locks in a knee submission, but Rodriguez hits a couple right hands and rolls through. She hits a vertical suplex, then goes for a pin but Natalya kicks out. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter, but Rodriguez makes it to the bottom rope to break the submission. Natalya continues to attack her in the corner and reigns right hands down on her. Rodriguez manages to catch Natalya and slam her into the mat to eliminate her.

The final participant comes to the ring as we head to another break and it’s Shayna Baszler! Back from the break, Baszler has a knee submission locked in. Baszler stomps on Rodriguez’s leg, then sends her face first into the middle turn buckle. Baszler hits a knee to Rodriguez’s face before Rodriguez sends her into the corner. Rodriguez goes off the ropes, but Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch. Rodriguez begins to fade, but Baszler takes it to the mat and pins Rodriguez for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

We head backstage to Reigns dressing room again where Zayn is knocking at the door again. He says he did what they asked him to and Jey tells him if he doesn’t start pulling his weight, he’ll be pulling the Bloodline shirt off real soon.

Back from the break, the Viking Raiders come to the ring. Tommy Gibson and Jim Mulkey already wait inside the ring.

Viking Raiders vs. Jim Mulkey and Tommy Gisbon

Ivar and Gibson begin the action. The bell rings and Ivar goes straight after Gibson. He delivers several elbows before tagging in Erik, who delivers a body slam. Ivar tags back in and sends him straight into a mat with a slam off the middle rope. Ivar sends Mulkey onto Gibson with a power bomb to end the complete squash match.

Winners: Viking Raiders

After the match, Kofi Kingston comes out of nowhere and beats the Raiders down with a kendo stick.

Back from the break, the match has been made for Kingston vs. Erik.

Kofi Kingston vs. Erik

The bell rings and Kingston goes straight after Erik with forearms and right hands. Erik catches Kingston as he charges at him and delivers a brutal kick, followed by several right hands. Erik hits several more right hands, but Kingston manages to hit a crossbody off the top rope. Erik plants Kingston into the mat with a spine buster, then goes for a pin but Erik kicks out. Erik hits a knee to the back of Kingston’s head, then goes for another pin but Kingston kicks out. Kingston hits a drop kick off the second rope, then sends Erik to the outside. Kingston hits a Trust Fall over the top rope, but Ivar tries to hit Kingston with the kendo stick. Kingston ducks and Erik takes advantage. Erik goes for a move, but Kingston counters it into a pinball for the win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Commentary then announce a tournament for the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championships starting this Monday on “Raw”! The Bloodline then comes to the ring as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, we get a video package hyping up Gunther ahead of his Intercontinental title match next week with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Roman Reigns to address Drew McIntyre ahead of their match at Clash for the Castle

Jimmy Uso hands Reigns the mic. He tells Greenville, South Carolina to acknowledge him before saying they win the titles before bragging about what they accomplish. Reigns says a few things need to be addressed first. He says Brock Lesnar is first up: he respects him, but he hates him for attacking Paul Heyman at Summerslam. Drew McIntyre’s music hits and he comes to the ring. McIntyre says he knows that he would keep taking if he didn’t inturrupt and says he can’t wait to get his hands on Reigns. He looks to attack Reigns in the ring, but mysterious music hits as the screen goes black and white. A graphic of a crow pops up on screen as Scarlett stands on top of the ring. McIntyre is then attacked from behind by Karrion Kross before Scarlett places the hourglass in front of him in the ring.

