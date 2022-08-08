It was apparently only a matter of time before Karrion Kross and Scarlett would return to WWE. According to PWInsider, Kross and Scarlett were in regular communication with WWE after the couple were released from the company on November 4th, 2021, noting that the change in leadership worked in the pair’s favor.

Since their return on the August 5th episode of “WWE SmackDown” Kross and Scarlett have been listed on SmackDown’s internal roster, with Kross set to be positioned as the number two heel on the show behind Roman Reigns. Much like their initial run in “NXT,” Scarlett is currently only managing Kross, though the report notes that she could end up wrestling somewhere down the line. Current reports suggest that Kross could end up added to the Roman Reigns/Drew McIntyre feud over Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, possibly making the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle a triple threat match.

Since their release, Kross and Scarlett have been taking numerous independent bookings, with Kross appearing at Jim Crockett Promotions’ “Ric Flair’s Last Match” less than a week before his return to WWE — Kross beat former WWE superstar Harry Smith at the event. According to PWInsider, Kross and Scarlett will be able to complete as many independent bookings as possible, as Kross still has announced dates, suggesting the couple’s return to the company was put together quickly.

Kross’s release from the company was something of a surprise, as the former “NXT” Champion was presented as a monumental force in the company’s developmental program — only to have a stumbling start on the main roster that featured brief matches, the removal of Scarlett, and being fashioned into a cross between a gladiator and a gimp in a character change that had the wrestler himself frustrated, at one point calling his now-infamous helmet “a piece of s--t.”

After his release, Kross wrestled for Major League Wrestling, Wrestle Pro, NJPW of America, Warrior Wrestling, Future Stars of Wrestling, and the fledgling Control Your Narrative promotion.

