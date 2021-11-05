Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is not a fan of the Gladiator-style helmet that he was given on the RAW brand.

WWE called Kross up to the main roster this past summer, changing his look and character from what he found success with in WWE NXT. Kross wore a Gladiator helmet to the ring before his matches, which brought strong negative feedback from fans on social media. There was recent talk of WWE re-packaging Kross again, but the plan was for him to keep the helmet.

WWE released Kross and his fiancee, Scarlett Bordeaux, on Thursday night, along with 16 other talents from NXT and the main roster. Kross took to Twitter today and responded to a fan who wondered if he could have Kross’ helmet.

“Nobody wants that piece of s--t brother. [laughing emoji],” Kross wrote back.

Kross also posted a video of a cemetery and wrote, “I heard you all the entire time. [hourglass emoji]

Sami Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver promotion responded to that video and wrote, “It might be time for a REVELATION.”

Kross wrote back, “Bet your ass it is”

Kross also responded to a fan who said they were heartbroken for he and Scarlett, promising that they will blow everyone’s minds soon.

“Don’t be heart broken my friend. We’re gonna blow your fuckin mind in the near future,” he wrote.

Kross is under a 90-day non-compete with WWE, which will make his a free agent on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Scarlett has confirmed that she is under a 30-day non-compete, which will expire on Saturday, December 4.

Stay tuned for more.

