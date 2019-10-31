Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel Viewing Party. Today's show comes from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

- The 2019 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens with Scott Stanford, Charly Caruso, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and David Otunga. They are at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. They hype today's big event. We go backstage to Byron Saxton with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. He talks about tonight's ten-man match and guarantees his team will make history.