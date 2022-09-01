Tyson Fury Confirms His WWE Clash At The Castle Status

"Battle at the Castle" isn't the name WWE chose for their first WWE premium live event in the U.K. in over 30 years, but that's what Tyson Fury referred to the event as Thursday morning when revealing he'd be in attendance for the stadium show. The British boxing legend announced via the WWE Twitter account that he'll be ringside taking in "Clash at the Castle," a show centered around the main event of Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. This follows a report from earlier this week suggesting that Fury would be in attendance for the event.

The former two-time WBC Heavyweight Champion was last seen in a WWE ring in 2019, where he wrestled Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel, winning the match by countout. According to multiple sources, Strowman is also nearing a return to WWE, making it possible for the two to renew their rivalry three years later if WWE so chooses. As far as the future of his boxing career goes, Fury announced his retirement from the sport in August, relinquishing his heavyweight title and theoretically allowing him to work in WWE more often. His last fight came on April 23 when he defeated Dillan Whyte via TKO.

Fury has teased returning to WWE since his last appearance in 2019, with his appearance at Clash at the Castle this Saturday seemingly confirming he will be back with the company. It's unclear at this time what Fury will be doing in Cardiff, but given a match between he and Drew McIntyre has been heavily rumored in the past, we could see Fury insert himself in the main event picture.