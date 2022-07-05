It’s been three years since Tyson Fury was last in a WWE ring, but the Gypsy King is reportedly in talks to make a return to the company this summer. According to Give Me Sport, sources close to the boxing legend claim that he has been talking with WWE about making a comeback, although nothing has been finalized between the two parties, and there’s currently no word on what show he might be appearing on, or if his proposed role would involve wrestling.

When the 33-year-old last worked for WWE, he picked up a count-out victory against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. He appeared on “WWE SmackDown” in order to build up the match, and then again when the company went to England.

Since that point, Fury has been focusing on his boxing career, picking up a victory against Deontay Wilder at a sold-out Wembley Stadium back in March. Following that show, Fury revealed that his boxing career was over and he was officially retired, teasing that a return to wrestling could be taking place. Fury has also made it clear he is open to some exhibition boxing matches, name-dropping several celebrities he would like to compete against, including WWE legend The Rock.

With WWE being set for an upcoming premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, having a major celebrity from England involved would make sense for WWE’s first stadium show in the UK since 1992. Previously, Fury has said he’d “love to be at Cardiff, back at the center stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling,” which has led to speculation that he could be involved in the show somehow.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, WWE was reportedly planning a UK event, with Drew McIntyre vs. Fury apparently on the bill for that show, which never ended up taking place. The two men have taken shots at each other several times on social media and in interviews, teasing the idea of them having a match, but their rivalry has yet to bear fruit.

