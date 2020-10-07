WWE reportedly had plans for heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre earlier this year.

It was reported today by Inside The Ropes that WWE wanted Fury vs. McIntyre, for the WWE Title, to headline a UK pay-per-view earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic nixed those plans. It's unknown if WWE was going to create a new pay-per-view for the UK, or if one of the regular events would have been moved to the UK.

WWE reportedly wanted to capitalize on McIntyre becoming their first-ever British world champion, and the hunger of the UK fanbase for a big pay-per-view event. It was also said that WWE felt like putting McIntyre against a boxing star with mainstream appeal would help elevate him.

McIntyre and Fury have been feuding for several months on social media, teasing a potential match between the two.

McIntyre spoke with talkSPORT earlier this summer and talked about a possible pay-per-view in the UK.

"This situation has affected a lot of plans, let's just say things were looking positive and when things are looking a little bit more normal, I'll be pushing once again because, we're on the right path and it's not a case of if it will happen, it's when it will happen. We've just got to roll with the punches right now and eventually we will get that UK pay-per-view we deserve," McIntyre said.

Fury made his WWE in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019, wrestling Braun Strowman to a count out win. He's been rumored for another match since then, but the coronavirus pandemic and his boxing career have put those plans on the backburner.

Stay tuned for more on a potential Fury vs. McIntyre match.