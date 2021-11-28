The first British world champion in WWE history wants to see the company hold another pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. Drew McIntyre says he’s pushing for WWE to bring one to the country. And he knows who he wants to face on that show if it happens.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre told TalkSPORT. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time.”

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in boxing. He’s the current WBC heavyweight champion after he dethroned Deontay Wilder last year. It’s just one of several championships Fury has won over his career. He boasts a record of 22-9-1.

Fury made several appearances for WWE back in 2019. The high point was a match at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back in 2019, where he defeated Braun Strowman via count-out.

Last month, Fury’s wife told BBC Newcastle her husband is in constant contact with Vince McMahon, and she feels it’s just a matter of time before he returns to WWE. McIntyre wants the next shot at Fury in WWE. And he wants to make it the centerpiece of a pay-per-view in their homeland.

“If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it,” McIntyre said.

WWE famously held its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom back in 1992. SummerSlam was held at London’s Wembley Stadium. The main event saw the British Bulldog defeat Bret Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Between 1997 and 2003, WWE held a series of pay-per-views that were available exclusively in the United Kingdom. NXT held one of its TakeOver specials at the Wembley Arena in London back in 2015.