During a recent interview with BBC Newcastle, Paris Fury, wife of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, shared thoughts on the likelihood of her husband returning to WWE.

At the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 31, 2019, Fury made his pro wrestling debut when he faced Braun Strowman in a one-on-one singles match. He would emerge from that match victorious, defeating Strowman with a knockout punch.

Paris believes it’s only a matter of time until Tyson returns to the WWE, noting how he and Vince McMahon are constantly in contact with one another.

“He is in touch with Vince McMahon all the time. He loves it. My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers,” she said (h/t Cultaholic).

It was reported back in October 2020 that a match between Tyson Fury and then-WWE champion Drew McIntyre was scheduled to headline a UK pay-per-view, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans. Despite this cancellation, Paris still sees a return to WWE in Fury’s future.

“To be that cool dad that can give his kids that dream, he does it. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve come to do this, and obviously, being a young man, he told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers. So he’s definitely probably going to go into that again. I’m sure he will bounce into that WWE ring one of the days.”

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder on October 9, 2021 in their third boxing match against one another, retaining his lineal heavyweight championship. Current WWE champion Big E appeared prior to the match to introduce the fighters and hype up the crowd in attendance.