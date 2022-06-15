Tyson Fury might be officially retired from professional boxing, but that doesn’t mean he is finished with competing in some shape or form, and he has one eye on working with a WWE legend.

Fury brought an end to his professional career back in April 2022 after he defeated Dillian Whyte by TKO in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium. But he made it clear to “Good Morning Britain” that he is “going to do some exhibition matches,” which he insisted are “not real fights, they’re purely entertainment factor.” He described them as “Hollywood-style entertainment” and there is “nothing more, nothing less” to them than that.

This is something that other names have been doing recently, such as Mike Tyson – who was recently confirmed for Starrcast V, and that is a man that the Gypsy King would like to step into the ring with. But interestingly, he also name-dropped The Rock as a potential opponent, stating “that would be fantastic,” with the Hollywood star being a well-known fan of Fury’s.

“The difference is, the exhibition is you’re not there to win or lose, you’re there to enjoy, have a good time, and put on a show for the fans,” he said. “In an exhibition, you can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want. So I am looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Burno, whoever, The Rock … You never know who we could be fighting on one of these shows.”

While Fury has stated that he is “happily retired” and that he is “very happy and content” with his own career, he did utter the famous wrestling catchphrase of “never say never” when it comes to a possible professional fight in his future.

Of course, a lot of wrestling fans have speculated about the possibility of the Gypsy King stepping into the world of WWE once again, which he previously did at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back in 2019, defeating Braun Strowman via count-out. A match between him and Drew McIntyre was reportedly considered for a UK premium live event prior to COVID-19.

Now that WWE is heading across the pond for WWE Clash At The Castle, he is a name that has been rumored to appear, with Fury previously stating, “I’d love to be at Cardiff, back at the center stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling.”

We can't say we're not disappointed @Tyson_Fury! 🥊 We'll take exhibition fights if it means we can see the World heavyweight champion fight again! pic.twitter.com/WjbVjLnKC4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 15, 2022

