“Iron” Mike Tyson will be back in the pro wrestling spotlight and it will all be in honor of Ric Flair. TMZ first broke the news that the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will be channeling his best Don Rickles to lambast the “Nature Boy” at “The Roast Of Ric Flair” during Starrcast V in Nashville. Tyson will be joining Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Eric Bischoff as one of the three announced roasters, but TMZ confirmed there are more names to come.

Starrcast V is chock full of Ric Flair happenings, all building to him having his final match under the Jim Crocketts Promotions banner. In addition to the Roast and the match, Flair will be reuniting with his Horsemen compatriots on stage for a special panel that includes Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, and Lex Luger.

Tyson and Flair have formed a friendship over the years. Recently, Tyson’s cannabis company “Tyson 2.0” joined up with Ric Flair’s new marijuana venture in selling “Ric Flair Drip” products.

The wrestling world last saw Tyson on AEW as “Iron Mike” patched things up with old nemesis Chris Jericho by knocking out Cash Wheeler with one of his signature rights during Jericho’s “AEW Dynamite” match against Dax Harwood. Much like his enforcer ways back in 1998 with Stone Cold at WrestleMania XIV, Tyson ended up pulling a fast one on everybody by aligning with the Inner Circle. Tyson was also reportedly in talks to do some voice-over work for last year’s SummerSlam main event featuring John Cena and Roman Reigns, but nothing ever came to fruition.

This will be the second “roast” featured at Starrcast as the first-ever Starrcast from Chicago presented the “Roast of Bruce Prichard” that consisted of a special guest panel of Bischoff, Madusa, Sean Waltman, Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Lawler, Gerald Brisco, and the late Pat Patterson.

Flair’s Starrcast appearances will be his most high-profile pro wrestling appearances since the controversial fallout surrounding the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of “Dark Side Of The Ring.”

