Mike Tyson made his return to AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Iron Mike’s music hit during a Pinnacle-led beat down of Chris Jericho. Tyson ripped off his shirt and entered the squared circle, and proceeded to go after MJF’s faction. He singled out Shawn Spears and hit him with a flurry of strikes in the corner before the rest of the Inner Circle hit the ring. After the Pinnacle fled, Jericho and Tyson shook hands.

While Y2J and Iron Mike appear to now be friendly, their first AEW encounter did not go so cordially. Tyson first appeared for All Elite Wrestling during 2020’s AEW Double or Nothing, where he presented Cody Rhodes with the TNT Title. Tyson would go on to appear at the following Dynamite alongside three friends from the MMA world, where he got in a heated confrontation with Jericho.

Jericho recently revealed that Tyson was initially pencilled in as his opponent at 2020’s All Out, but the match ultimately fell through.

On next week’s Dynamite, Tyson will return as a Special Ringside Enforce for Dax Harwood (with Cash Wheeler) vs. Chris Jericho (with Sammy Guevara). All other Inner Circle and The Pinnacle members are barred from ringside.

You can see highlights from Tyson’s AEW appearance below: