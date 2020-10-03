Chris Jericho revealed that Mike Tyson was supposed to be his original opponent for AEW All Out 2020, not Orange Cassidy.

Jericho revealed the news during his weekly series, "Saturday Night Special." He explained the match was changed because they couldn't get it done in time for All Out and so Jericho and Orange Cassidy extended their feud. The Mimosa Mayhem Match was supposed to be Jericho and Cassidy's second match, not the third one.

"Originally, I was supposed to work with (Mike) Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out II, and we just couldn't get it done in time," explained Jericho. "The second match I had with Orange (Cassidy) was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem Match, but we moved it to the rubber match position."

Chris Jericho's full "Saturday Night Special #23" is available to watch above.

