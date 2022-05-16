WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed he will be making his in-ring return for one final match on July 31st for Jim Crockett Promotions.

The Nature Boy announced the news on Twitter by writing:

“The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO! TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com”

Rumors of Ric Flair making his return to the ring had begun after he shared a video of himself training with Jay Lethal online. Flair was seen taking bumps, and getting himself back in ring shape, and it is now clear why. According to a report by PWInsider, the current plan is for Flair to be involved in a multi-man match. It is unknown whether that would also feature AEW’s Lethal or not. No official opponents have been confirmed at this time.

That report added that Ric Flair has been training hard for this match, as he wants to look good when stepping back inside the squared circle. As of right now, the match is being promoted as the final one of his career. The last time he competed in a match was for TNA, back in 2011. The Nature Boy defeated Sting on that occasion.

Flair’s final WWE match famously happened at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels.

The event will be taking place in Nashville, just one day after WWE’s SummerSlam, which will also be in Nashville. The show is set to be available to watch via FITE TV for fans who cannot attend live.

Even though Ric Flair’s in-ring return has now been confirmed, that does not mean everyone is supportive of it. Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise made a public appeal to stop the Hall Of Famer from being able to wrestle due to his age and various health issues.

The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO! TIX: https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa https://t.co/1mmHUiaL18 pic.twitter.com/eVCaiefDpf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts