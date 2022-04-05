WWE NXT producers reportedly produced this week’s RAW After WrestleMania match that saw Bron Breakker capture the NXT Title from Dolph Ziggler.

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom produced Breakker vs. Ziggler at last night’s RAW in Dallas, according to Fightful Select.

This is a rare instance of NXT producers working RAW matches, but it was noted that both Michaels and Bloom were already in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend and Stand & Deliver, so they were used to produce last night’s title bout. It was also noted that they have not been producing recent main roster with NXT Superstars.

While Tyson Kidd returned from a hiatus last week, word is that WWE has been short-staffed on producers as of late as WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has been sidelined with back surgery. Dudley, who underwent complex surgery in mid-February, noted in late March that he still can’t fly yet, and has to use a walker or a cane for the time being due to how fragile everything is, but he’s planning on going to rehab in another month or so. Pat Buck left this week as well.

Breakker will be on tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT 2.0. His father, 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, is scheduled to be at the taping but there’s no word on if he will be appearing.

