WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week.

D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.

“They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated. But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court . LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man. They also had to shift my spine a little bit with a curve. Because it was a straight line. That was because of all the wrestling. Then again, all of it was because of wrestling,” he wrote.

D-Von continued and revealed that screws and plates were put into his back. Doctors told him that he can no longer wrestle, but he said that’s OK because he didn’t plan on making a return to the ring. Dudley said he expected to be released from the hospital on Friday, and should be back to work shortly.

“They put the bolts screws and a plates in my back. They had to go up higher in my back they told me . I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans On going back in there anyway.I would be in the hospital From Tuesday to Friday from My understanding. Unless it changes. Again ,thank you for all the well wishes and love.God is a great all the time . Amen [folded hands emoji] and testify,” he wrote.

Besides working behind-the-scenes for WWE, Dudley also operates his D-Von Dudley Academy in Melbourne, Florida. He also hosts the Table Talk podcast.

You can see his full post-surgery Instagram post below:

