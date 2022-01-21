WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently joined Wrestle Buddy to talk about his current job in WWE as a backstage agent and producer. Right off the bat, D-Von Dudley talked about one of the more enjoyable aspects of the job; working with a young roster, a different tone regarding young talent than he had months ago.

“I think this young roster nowadays is great,” D-Von said. “They’re very innovative. Sometimes I do feel that they’re not able to do what they fully want to do. But you got to understand, Vince has to have a leash on people, you know because sometimes you can let them go, but sometimes you got to pull them back.

“It all depends on what it is. I love the New Day, I love the Usos. Of course, as a producer backstage, a lot of my matches are the tag team matches, which is what? The New Day and The Usos. Now I’ve been out of commission for a little bit because of my back. I’ve got to have a little bit of surgery. Not major, major surgery like slicing things open from the top to the bottom. It’s like a little incision to fuse two discs.”

D-Von Dudley also talked about the process of his job and helping talent put together matches in accordance with the vision of Vince McMahon. As part of one of the greatest tag teams of all time in The Dudley Boys, D-Von’s specialty remains the tag division.

“As the matches are being put together by talent, we’re there to listen in and to see what to, you know, what works and what doesn’t for them,” D-Von said. “We also have to put in Vince’s vision as well. We have to incorporate talent’s vision and Vince’s vision storyline-wise and everything to make sure that both parties are happy. The majority of my matches between the Usos and the New Day, when the Bar was around together, that was my matches together.

“And Brodie, when he was here with WWE, before he went to AEW, and of course before he passed, when him and Erick when they were involved as the Bludgeon Brothers when they were involved in those matches, those were pretty much mine. And the 24/7 title with Reggie, I’ve had great times with those, all of those matches with Reggie were great.”

