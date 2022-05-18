The Four Horsemen will ride together again for one last time. On Wednesday morning, Ric Flair announced that the famous stable will appear together on stage at Starrcast V this summer in Nashville, and indicated it would include every wrestler to ever be part of the Four Horsemen stable.

“The last ride for the Horsemen happens Saturday, July 30th at the Nashville Flairgrounds!” Flair tweeted. “This will be the first time we have all been on stage at the same time, and this will be the last time! But remember, the Horsemen are forever!”

There have been fifteen members of the Four Horsemen stable, which began in 1985 and consisted of Flair, Ole Anderson, AEW’s Arn Anderson, and ROH’s Tully Blanchard, with James J. Dillion as their manager. The group would go on to include Lex Luger, Barry Windham, AEW star Sting, Sid Vicious, Paul Roma, Brian Pillman, Chris Benoit, former NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Jeff Jarrett, Curt Hennig, and Dean Malenko in subsequent years, with Ole and Arn Anderson replacing Dillion as the group’s manager. Benoit, Hennig, and Pillman have all passed away.

This announcement potentially opens the door for a thirteen-member Horsemen reunion for Starrcast V. The Flair/Anderson/Blanchard/Windham/Dillon incarnation of the group was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. It would also be the first time Flair and Arn Anderson have appeared together since the revelation the two had a falling out years ago.

In addition to the Four Horsemen reunion, Starrcast V will also feature Ric Flair’s retirement match. He had been scheduled to team with AEW tag team FTR to take on Ricky Steamboat and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, but Steamboat announced on Tuesday that he had declined to take part in the match. It’s unclear who will replace him or if the match will change altogether.

