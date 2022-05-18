It turns out Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will not be taking part in Ric Flair’s retirement match at Starrcast V after all. The 69-year-old former NWA World Heavyweight Champion confirmed reports that he was approached for a match at the event, however stated that he would not be part of the match during a Highspots Superstore signing.

“Well, I was approached and [had] given it some serious thought,” Steamboat said (as transcribed by Fightful). “A lot of respect to the guy in the ring … I thought about it for a week and just recently just declined on it.

“I know when I wrestled Jericho at WrestleMania 25, then we had the return match at Backlash in a singles [match], but at 69, and I know it’s a six-man tag and I could get a little this and that in, but with all due respect to our fans, I want them to remember me that last time I was in there with Jericho when they chanted ‘You still got it.’ I don’t want to scar that phrase … I don’t want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of me. It’d be a good payday, sure, but I don’t want them thinking ‘Maybe he should have stayed retired.'”

During the same signing, Steamboat also addressed recent comments by Jake Roberts regarding his health, telling everyone that he was doing okay and that doctors had described him as healthy. He attributed Roberts’ comments to being tied into a conversation about Roberts giving Steamboat a DDT onto a cement years earlier.

As previously reported, Steamboat was scheduled to team with Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to take on Flair and current AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. There is no word currently on who will be replacing Steamboat, or if the match will be changed altogether.

