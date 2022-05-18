WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat appeared in a Highspots Superstore virtual auctions session Tuesday.

Steamboat took it upon himself to provide an update on his health, which became a topic of concern among wrestling fans following Jake Roberts’ comments last month.

“To be quite honest with you, I know Steamboat’s having [health] issues right now,” Roberts said on the DDP Snake Pit podcast. “I hope to hell it wasn’t what I did [DDT spot on a cement floor]. I really do man, because that haunts me. That’s beginning to haunt me a lot. Ricky, if you’re listening, you know I never meant to do that. I didn’t want to do that. I begged you not to do that. I just pray for you man. He’s a good dude man.”

On Tuesday, Steamboat assured concerned fans that he’s perfectly fine, and that he gets health checkups at regular intervals.

“Let me just clear out something,” Steamboat began. “After Roberts went up there and said I’ve got health issues, everyone has been asking me is, ‘are you OK?’

“I just want to assure everybody that I don’t [have health issues]. I’m 69. I just have the normal stuff – a little arthritis in the shoulders and knees [from] years of wrestling. I do a physical every six months, blood tests every six months, and my doctor is surprised at how well everything is. My cholesterol, blood pressure, liver and all the stuff on the inside that you can’t see [is healthy]. My doctor says I’m like a 35-year-old.”

Steamboat added, “So, I just want to make it clear to all the fans out there that The Dragon is fine. I still train two times a week, my wife & I bike three times a week. So, I’m good! I really am.”When asked why Roberts brought up his health issues, Steamboat felt Roberts was just answering a fan question about the aforementioned DDT spot.

“I think maybe he was making a reference to the time he DDT’ed me on the cement floor,” Ricky Steamboat responded. “Some fans asked him about that. I got a concussion from the spot, but I have no after effects.

“I just want to reiterate – I appreciate all the concern and all the get well notes, but The Dragon is fine.”

