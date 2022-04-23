Boxing star Tyson Fury retained his WBC Heavyweight title after beating Dillian Whyte Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

During Tyson Fury’s post-fight press conference, he revealed that fans shouldn’t rule him out fighting in WWE again.

“Don’t rule me out fighting there,” revealed Fury. “You might see me at SummerSlam. I have to speak to Vince and the boys to maybe make this happen. I know that Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I’ll have to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff, back at the center stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling.

“I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia. It was fantastic. To come here and do it would be phenomenal. We’re definitely going to make a bit of contact to see if we can make that SummerSlam thing a reality.”

Tyson Fury made his in-ring WWE debut at Crown Jewel back in October 2019, defeating Braun Strowman via count-out.

Below is the video:

“Don’t rule me out of fighting there! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know @DMcIntyreWWE has been saying a lot of things about me! I’d love to be at Cardiff!” – @Tyson_Fury 👀 CC: @btsportwwe#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/UDBzZptZ2o — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

