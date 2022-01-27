Adam Scherr says he stands by social media comments he posted last year that drew the ire of some fans and even other professional wrestlers. Scherr made headlines last March for his posts on how other pro wrestlers were responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I still believe in it,” Scherr told CBSSports.com. “In my opinion, people took it out of context. Did it age terribly? Absolutely. I made that comment months before the lockdown, before all of this stuff. Of course, everybody ran wild with it and tried to make more out of it than it really was for the clickbait.”

The headlines last March were spurred by an online interaction between Adam Scherr and AEW’s Evil Uno. Uno had urged his followers on social media to support independent wrestlers in any way that they could. Adam Scherr responded in a tweet that he later deleted.

“Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff,” Scherr tweeted last March. “If you can’t afford to pay your bills, maybe you should change professions. That’s why I quit strongman. I loved it but I couldn’t afford to live, so instead of making a go fund me or a Patreon…”

Adam Scherr said he feels his tweets were misinterpreted and that he meant for them to be motivational.

“Sometimes in life your goals and what you dream about, you can’t do,” Scherr said. “That’s the point, dry and simple. So many people, I think, have gotten complacent with putting their problems and making somebody else’s there’s. Sometimes, you need to control your own destiny. That’s how it was with me in strongman. I was in the top five strongest guys on the planet. I loved it, I didn’t want to leave the sport, but I couldn’t pay my bills.

“So there comes a time when you have to realize what is an achievable and attainable goal for what you have to do to survive,” Scherr continued. “That was how all that got taken out of context. Some people don’t like it. Some people do. Either way, it doesn’t bother me. That’s what I still believe. I’ve worked my butt off for everything I’ve ever gotten in my entire life. It was a motivational thing to tell people, ‘Hey, sometimes this may not work out for you. Go and try something else. Look what can happen.’ That’s what it was for me. Look what I was doing. I took a chance and look what I made out of it.”

Scherr was still working for WWE when he posted the tweets last March. He was released by WWE last June. He has worked a handful of dates for independent promotions since his release.

