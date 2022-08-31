Big Update On Tyson Fury's Next Possible WWE Appearance

"The Gypsy King" Tyson Fury has not been seen in the wrestling world since he and Braun Strowman took out The B Team on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" back in November 2019, but his return could be imminent. According to Give Me Sport, the undefeated heavyweight boxer is expected to be in Cardiff, Wales this weekend for WrestleFest and WWE's Clash At The Castle event, which will be WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since 1992's WWE SummerSlam.

Fury has previously spoken about his desire to be involved in the show, and he and Drew McIntyre had gone back and forth online, with a match between the two men long rumored. Despite that, the former two-time world champion is not expected to be doing anything physical at the upcoming premium live event and could simply just be seen in the crowd, as many celebrities often are.

Fury, who retired from professional boxing on August 12, already has some history with WWE. He competed in a match at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, picking up a count-out victory against Strowman in Saudi Arabia, and since then he has served as a celebrity name and has come up several times in rumors and speculation about a return. Considering he is a major household name in the United Kingdom, with his final fight selling out Wembley Stadium, having him make an appearance at WWE's Clash At The Castle would certainly get some buzz for the event, even if it's in a non-physical role.