Big Update On Braun Strowman Possibly Returning To WWE

Earlier this week, a report emerged that suggested that Adam Scherr, who many wrestling fans will remember as WWE star Braun Strowman, could be on his way back to WWE. Now, a new report is suggesting that we can upgrade the odds of Strowman making his way back from a "maybe" to a "when, not if." According to PWInsider, Strowman will be returning to wrestle for the WWE, and imminently. Sources confirmed that Strowman will be making his return this Monday on "Raw", airing out of Kansas City. No mention was made of Strowman possibly appearing at WWE's Clash at the Castle event this weekend, indicating that fans should not expect him at WWE's UK premium live event.

Signing with WWE in 2013, Strowman initially gained fame in WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family before branching off on his own in 2016, when he gained further notoriety for his dominant performances and his feuds with top stars Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The peak of Strowman's career occurred at WrestleMania 36, when he defeated Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship. He would hold the title until SummerSlam, where he was defeated by his former stablemate, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Despite his high standing with the promotion, Strowman was later released in 2021 in a shocking move. Adopting the name "The Titan" Adam Scherr, he has since worked the independent scene, though he's been largely associated with the Control Your Narrative promotion, run by former WWE star EC3. While many CYN talents were part of NWA's 74th Anniversary events just last weekend, Strowman was nowhere to be seen, another sign that a potential move was coming for the big man.